The new Giallorossi centre-back will represent the “Elephants” in the next international matches. He may also be called up for the African Cup

Evan Ndicka change federation. After passing fromEintracht Frankfurt at the Rome, for the center back born in ’98 a new change for the continuation of his career. The single judge of the Division of the status of players of the FIFA Football Tribunal in fact confirmed that in the future will be able to play with the Ivory Coast (country of origin of the mother). The native of Paris, after completing the entire youth process with the France shirt, will therefore join the “Elephants” with whom he will also be able to take part in the next African Cup. Ndicka he had missed Côte d’Ivoire’s last match against Zambia since without the necessary passport. Now, after the official decision, in addition to Mourinho, coach Gasset will also be able to enjoy his new central defender.