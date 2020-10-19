Before the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that several rounds of talks were held with LJP President Chirag Paswan. But, he decided to break away from the NDA. Along with this, Amit Shah also said that whatever decision will be made about the return of LJP to NDA will be done only after Bihar elections.

During an interview to a private TV channel, Amit Shah was asked the question whether the LJP is in the alliance at the Center. But the seat which is vacant in the cabinet after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan will be filled through Chirag Paswan or another LJP MP will be involved. In response, Amit Shah said that no decision has been taken on this yet. Right now the focus is on Bihar elections. It will be decided by meeting after the Bihar election.

Bihar Election: LJP Chief Chirag Paswan has become ambitious? Amit Shah gave this answer

Asked if Chirag Paswan will cut NDA votes in Bihar elections, Shah said, “We have found new partners in the form of HAMs and VIPs. Then, people of Bihar also know how to break away from the alliance.” who is responsible.”

Chirag replied to Shah through NBT, there was no reason to remain in NDA

Shah said, “We needed to make some compromises when JDU came with us. The seats of both BJP and LJP were going to be reduced. However, he (Chirag) started making a one-sided statement, making both BJP and JDU There was a backlash from the activists of the party. Even after that, we did not declare a break in the alliance. The formal announcement of breaking the alliance in Bihar was made by Chirag. “

Bihar Election: Amit Shah, who finally spoke on Chirag Paswan, “had offered LJP proper seats”. In BJP, JDU, Ham Party and VIP Party these four parties are fighting together under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Modi ji is leading the NDA. ”