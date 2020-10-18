This time the youth issue is most important in the election of Bihar Assembly. The leadership of the parties challenging the ruling BJP-JD (U) in the state is in the hands of the young leaders. This time many young leaders are trying their luck in the elections. In such a situation, about 75 lakh young voters going to cast votes for the first time in the state can prove to be important.

The Assembly elections in Bihar are different this time in many ways. The ruling coalition and opposition coalitions had a rift just before the election. The LJP, a constituent of the NDA, is standing separately in the election field and is also claiming to be the real partner of the BJP. While the BJP is constantly trying to distance itself from it, so that the BJP and JD (U) alliance are not affected.

Stunning and lampy young face

The biggest issue among all of this is the youth leadership. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP leader Chirag Paswan can influence the youth more as they are young, in front of NDA Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. This time many young leaders are trying their luck in the election field too. One of these prominent names is Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha. The sons and daughters of many other leaders are also engaged in carrying forward the political legacy.

NDA’s emphasis on development and experienced leadership

The NDA has increased concerns over the opposition camp having a younger leadership than the BJP and JD (U). He is trying not to bring forth the youth factor in electoral issues but to dominate the experience, development and relationship with the Center. Also, the development plans of Bihar should be discussed and people should vote on the functioning of the state government. Along with this, she is also reminding the public of the old RJD’s tenure.

BJP’s youth front mobilized

The NDA’s worries remain amidst all this. According to sources, the BJP has a strategy to mobilize support for the NDA by putting its Yuva Morcha and other activists ahead of Prime Minister Modi among the youth. For this, the party is doing different work at every assembly level, but there is doubt about how much work will be done in the seats where it does not have its own candidates.