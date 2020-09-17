new Delhi: There has been a split in the NDA on the bill related to agriculture. Opposing the bill, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal in the Lok Sabha said that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government in protest against the bills related to agriculture. Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sole representative of the Akali Dal in the Modi government.

Sukhbir Badal said, “Shiromani Akali Dal is the party of farmers and she opposes these bills related to agriculture”. Did not even take a U-turn.

Badal said, “We are partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). We told the government the sentiment of farmers. We raised this topic on every platform. We tried to allay the fears of the farmers, but this could not happen.

Along with this, he said that the farmers of Punjab have contributed significantly to make the country self-sufficient in the matter of food. Successive governments in Punjab worked hard to prepare agricultural infrastructure, but this ordinance would ruin their 50-year austerity. The Akali Dal leader said in the Lok Sabha, “I announce that Harsimrat Kaur will resign from the Badal government.”

Other opposition parties including Congress are also in protest

Apart from Congress in the Lok Sabha, other opposition parties have opposed the bill. Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said that black law is being brought for farmers. Farmers should be spared from this.

RSP KN NK Premachandran alleged that the government has taken advantage of the situation of Kovid-19 and tried to ruin the agricultural sector by bringing these ordinances. He protested against the ordinance and related bills and demanded that the bills should be sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

