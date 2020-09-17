new Delhi: There has been a split in the BJP-led NDA on the bill related to agriculture. Harsimrat Kaur, a minister in the Modi cabinet, has resigned on behalf of the Akali Dal.

Harsimrat Kaur said, “I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the anti-farmer ordinances and the law.” Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister. ”

Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sole representative of the Akali Dal in the Modi government. The Akali Dal has been the oldest ally of the BJP.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said in the Lok Sabha that party leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the Modi government at the Center in protest against the agriculture bills brought in the Parliament.

Participating in the discussion on the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services, Sukhbir Badal said, “Shiromani Akali Dal Farmers Party Is and she opposes these agricultural bills.

During the discussion in the Lok Sabha, Sukhbir Badal said, “The Shiromani Akali Dal has never taken a U-turn.”

Badal said, “We are partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). We told the government the sentiment of farmers. We raised this topic on every platform. We tried to allay the fears of the farmers, but this could not happen.

He said that the farmers of Punjab have contributed significantly to make the country self-sufficient in the matter of food. Successive governments in Punjab worked hard to prepare agricultural infrastructure, but this ordinance would ruin their 50-year austerity. The Akali Dal leader said in the Lok Sabha, “I announce that Harsimrat Kaur will resign from the Badal government.”

