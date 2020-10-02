Hathras: NDA minister and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale demanded the hanging of the four convicts of the Hathras gang rape victim. He said that he will meet CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had commented about Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. He had said tightly that why Ramdas Athawale does not go to UP. Why are you silent about the burning of a daughter who opposes the illegal production of a page three actress? Now Ramdas Athawale has reached UP. Please tell that Ramdas Athawale is the Minister of State for Social Justice at the Center. He is also a prominent face of Dalit politics. In such a situation, questions were being raised about his silence on the barbarity of Dalit girl.

I will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow tomorrow to discuss the #Hathras incident. All four accused should be hanged: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/EJgnSd0Qqm – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Let me tell you that after the tragic death of Hathras gang rape, the way the police burnt the victim’s body in a hurry, there was a lot of ruckus on it. On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi set out for Hathras. But the police arrested them. Apart from this, all opposition parties including Samajwadi Party, BSP criticized the Yogi Adityanath government. On Friday, several activists including West Bengal ruling party Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien left for Hathras. The police stopped them at the UP border.