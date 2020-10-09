After the resignation of senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal and the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the BJP has been reduced to representation in the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, apart from BJP in the Union Council of Ministers, only one of the constituents of the NDA has representation of RPI. Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (RPI) is the sole leader of the allies in the Council of Ministers. He is the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet just days before the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Paswan. The SAD split from the NDA in protest against agricultural reform laws.

Shiv Sena, another major ally of the BJP, has also split from the NDA in the wake of the controversy over the post of Maharashtra assembly elections. After this separation, Union Minister Arvind Sawant resigned from Shiv Sena quota. Last month, senior BJP leader and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angri also died from Karnataka. Now the resignation of the two ministers and the resignation of the two allies to the NDA has increased the number of Union Cabinet members to 21. All belong to BJP.

The pressure of cabinet expansion is increasing on Modi government, Tomar has 4 and 5 ministers handling three ministries

The Council of Ministers has nine members as Minister of State (Independent Charge) while Athawale has 23 Ministers of State. The total number of members of the Council of Ministers has risen to 53. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed his Council of Ministers in his second term, 57 leaders from various allies including BJP were included in it. A total of 24 leaders, including Paswan, Badal and Sawant, were made cabinet ministers, while Athawale was given the status of Minister of State. Despite having served for more than a year, there has been no expansion or reshuffle in the Modi cabinet yet.

According to the rules, the total number of ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, including the Prime Minister, cannot exceed 15 percent of the total number of members of the Lok Sabha. In this context, the total number of members of the Union Council of Ministers can be up to 81. If Prime Minister Modi wishes, he can still include 27 leaders in his Council of Ministers. In view of the prevailing circumstances, the prospects of expansion and reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers have been strengthened. According to BJP sources, this much-anticipated expansion and change can materialize after the Bihar Assembly elections.

Recently, BJP President JP Nadda announced the party’s national office bearers. He had removed Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain as general secretaries. Apart from this, many leaders like Om Mathur, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Uma Bharti have been discharged from the post of National Vice President. Apart from this, there are many ministers in the central government who have the responsibility of many ministries. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also handling the Ministry of Panchayati Raj along with Rural Development. After Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation recently, he was given the additional responsibility of the Food Processing Ministry.

After Paswan’s death, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Goyal also holds the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Similarly, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is serving the responsibility of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the Ministry of Forest and Environment and the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Bihar election: JDU engaged in an exercise to strengthen social engineering

The wide changes in the BJP organization, the vacant positions in the Council of Ministers and the almost negligible presence of allies and the burden of work of many Ministries and Departments responsible for the Ministers have given rise to possibilities of expansion and reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers. Currently, elections in three phases in Bihar will begin on October 27. Under the first phase, voting will be held in 71 assembly constituencies of the state on October 28, while on November 3, the second phase will be held in 94 seats. On November 7, the third phase of voting will be held in 78 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. Apart from this, by-elections are to be held in one Lok Sabha constituency and 56 assembly seats in various states.

A senior BJP official says that it is only after the results of these elections that changes or changes can be seen in the Union Council of Ministers. It is to be known that in Bihar BJP is contesting in alliance with its ally Janata Dal (United). The JDU is also a part of the NDA at the Center but is not in the Council of Ministers. In contrast to this, LJP is contesting alone in Bihar due to differences with JDU, while Paswan was a minister at the center from LJP quota.

In Bihar, BJP has got two new allies in the form of Hindutani Awam Morcha (Hum) headed by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikas Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahni. JD (U) is now in the NDA as major allies. The Telugu Desam Party of Andhra Pradesh had split from the NDA before the last Lok Sabha election.