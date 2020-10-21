new Delhi: National Women’s Commission (NCW) chairman Rekha Sharma has protected her Twitter account. That means no one will be able to see their tweets now. Rekha Sharma has taken this step after her old tweets went viral. Earlier, Rekha Sharma’s account was also tweeted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is now reported that Rekha Sharma has deleted about 210 tweets before protecting the account. However screenshots of some of his old tweets have gone viral, in which he has used foul language and political attacks against Mahatma Gandhi and many women.

Rekha Sharma deleted old tweets after seeing herself trapped

With these tweets of Rekha Sharma, users are now demanding on social media to remove her from the post of the chairman of the National Commission for Women. Journalist Rohini Singh wrote an old tweet by Rekha Sharma, retweeting, “A disgusting woman is the chairperson of the Women’s Commission.” Rekha Sharma send notice to herself and then resign. ”The thing to keep in mind is that Rekha Sharma has now deleted the tweet of Rekha Sharma that Rohini Singh retweeted.

Offensive remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Not only this, another old tweet of Rekha Sharma is going viral, which she did in the year 2014. In this, he has made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. According to the screenshot of the viral tweet, Rekha Sharma wrote in her tweet, “Mahatma Gandhi cannot be a good father for his son. How can we call him the Father of the Nation? According to the Times of India, his son raped his own daughter.

Wrong comment on Priyanka Gandhi- Kumar Vishwas

Not only this, political analyst Sonam Mahajan has also shared screenshots of some old tweets of Rekha Sharma, in which Rekha Sharma has used objectionable language against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Kavi Kumar Vishwas and temple priests. Sonam Mahajan has written, “Rekha Sharma has protected her twitter handle and deleted her old objectionable tweets after her old tweets were revealed by the users.

‘love jihad‘ Rekha Sharma is also on target regarding

Please tell that Rekha Sharma is also targeting these days on ‘Love Jihad’. Rekha Sharma met the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and spoke on ‘growing matters of love jihad’. Even now, she has come under attack from the opposition.

