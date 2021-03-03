Rodney Hood, a board member at the National Credit Union Administration and a former chairman of the agency, has been appointed to the board of directors for NeighborWorks America, an organization focused on affordable housing and community development.

Hood will take the seat formerly held by NCUA Chairman Todd Harper, who made the appointment. Harper was elevated from a board member to the chairmanship after President Joe Biden took office. Financial inclusion has been a priority for Hood since he rejoined the regulator in 2019, and last year he unveiled an initiative housed within the agency to help advance that cause.

“NeighborWorks America plays a critical role to strengthen American communities through affordable housing initiatives,” Hood said in a press release. “With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission of NeighborWorks America is as important now as it has ever been. Chairman Harper did an outstanding job representing the agency on the NeighborWorks America board, and I am thankful that he selected me to fill the seat he previously held.”

Hood also served on the NeighborWorks America board during his first term at NCUA more than a decade ago.

He will serve alongside representatives from other federal banking regulators, including: