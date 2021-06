The National Credit Union Administration issued no prohibition orders in May, making it the first month in nearly four years that the regulator has barred no one from working in the financial services sector.

The last time the agency issued no prohibitions was in August, 2017, according to the NCUA press release database.

The NCUA, which releases prohibitions every month, made one such order in April .

The regulator issued a total of 34 prohibitions in 2020.