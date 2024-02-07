Dutch NCTV employee Ab el M. was arrested at Schiphol in November while he was on his way to Morocco. His luggage contained data carriers with more than twenty documents containing state secrets. The Public Prosecution Service stated this on Wednesday at a first interim hearing in the case against El M.. The Public Prosecution Service suspects him of passing on Dutch state secrets to the Moroccan secret service for months.
Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
12:23
