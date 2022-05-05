Ravi Ishwardat, a history student at the UvA, is silent for a moment when he hears that he was being monitored by the NCTV. “In a word, bizarre.” In March 2019 he wrote for university magazine folia an opinion article in which he warned against ‘science-denying politicians’ such as Thierry Baudet. ‘If the universities want to remain true to the values ​​of science, they must resist the interference of radicals like Baudet,’ wrote Ishwardat.