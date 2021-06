For the first time, the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) warns that ransomware can pose a threat to national security. If cyber criminals succeed in infecting computers of, for example, the central government, water purification or energy supplier, they are capable of disrupting society. For example, sensitive information can leak out or the electricity or drinking water supply can be disrupted.



