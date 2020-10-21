The validity of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been extended from seven years to life. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has taken this important decision in the 50th General Assembly meeting held on 29 September. Due to the CTET being valid in UP teacher recruitment, unemployed youth of the state will also get the benefit of this decision.

In the minutes issued by NCTE on October 13, it has been said that the validity of CTET going forward will be lifelong. Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) is valid for five years. Due to the lifelong validity of CTET, its demand may also arise in UP-TET.

The seat and exam is held twice a year in July and December.

CBSE conducts CTET examination twice every year. The first examination is held in the month of July and the second of December. Successful candidates appearing in CTET Paper-1 are considered eligible for teacher recruitment for classes 1 to 5. Whereas successful candidates appearing in Paper-2 are considered eligible for teacher recruitment for classes 6th to 8th.

According to the earlier rules of CTET (CTET), the validity of the seat certificate was 7 years (from the result date). But now it will be valid for lifetime.