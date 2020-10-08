Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party said on Thursday that it will contest the Bihar Assembly elections. The party has also released a list of 40 star campaigners for the campaign. In a statement issued by the party, it said that it will soon release the details of the campaign. NCP President Sharad Pawar will be the main campaigner on behalf of the party in the election.

Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, MP Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Supriya Sule and Fauzia Khan will also lead the campaign.

Shiv Sena will also contest Bihar elections

Let us know that the Shiv Sena, which the NCP in Maharashtra supports in the government, will also field its candidates in Bihar elections. Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will campaign in favor of the party’s candidates for the Bihar assembly elections. Shiv Sena on Thursday released a list of 22 leaders who will campaign in Bihar.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, his son and state environment minister Aditya Thackeray’s name is also included in the list of campaigners. Sources said that Shiv Sena will contest elections in about 50 seats.

