Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput had gone in a “different direction”. Talking to reporters in Pandherpur in Solapur district, Pawar was seen raising questions about the progress in the CBI’s investigation into the case. The case was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police.

Pawar denied any political significance in the meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis last week. When asked about the suggestion of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to join the NCP’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Shiv Sena not aligning with BJP, Pawar said no one should be allowed to head RPI (A) inside Parliament. And neither takes seriously outside Parliament.

Talking about Sushant Rajput’s case, he said, “The investigation may have been given to another agency (CBI) due to the Central Government not trusting the Mumbai Police.” Pawar said, “What he (CBI) shed light on the case, we have not seen anything yet. By putting the suicide (angle of) aside, now strange things are coming out. Now the investigation has gone in a different direction.”

He said that things will be cleared when the truth is revealed. The senior leader was apparently referring to a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus that emerged in the investigation into Rajput’s death.

Asked about Athawale’s remarks, Pawar said, “Does he (Athawale’s) party have a single MLA or MP? He speaks, gives advice, but does not take him seriously, neither in Parliament, nor Out only. ” Athawale had asked the Shiv Sena to form an alliance with the BJP again to form the government in Maharashtra and also suggested a formula for power sharing between the two parties.

To a question regarding the meeting between Fadnavis-Raut, Pawar said, “If a newspaper reporter or editor interviews other party leaders, it does not mean that he joins the party.” “

He said, “When Raut interviewed me (for Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana) he announced that he would interview Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Raut has clarified that he will interview BJP leaders. I don’t think anybody Needs comment. ” Pawar said that Fadnavis will be interviewed and published but it will not have any impact on the politics of the state.