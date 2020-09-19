Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Varsha residence on Saturday. The meeting between the two ruling coalition partners lasted for about 30 minutes, news agency PTI sources said. Apart from the Corona virus situation, another important issue before the ruling coalition is how to react to the Supreme Court ban on the implementation of Maratha reservation.

According to sources, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government has three options – issuing an ordinance, filing a reconsideration petition before the bench of the Supreme Court passing the order or petitioning the larger constitution bench for exemption from interim stay . When contacted, Pawar, however, did not say what was discussed in the meeting.

Maharashtra: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar reaches Varsha Bungalow, Chief Minister’s official residence in Mumbai, to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/XdQiJr2zPP – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

On the passage of the bill related to agriculture sector in the Lok Sabha, Pawar told PTI that his party walked out because agriculture is a state subject and the Center brought this important bill without the consent of the states. Earlier, the Shiv Sena on Saturday questioned the policies of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on economy, trade and agriculture and alleged that the government was moving towards privatization of airports, AI and railways and control the lives of farmers and traders. And giving to the private sector.

The Shiv Sena also alleged that the Center introduced bills on agriculture without consulting its allies, farmer organizations or opposition parties and the resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has made it completely clear. The Shiv Sena has written in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the time of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior BJP leader LK Advani was different because they looked at the NDA constituents with respect and consulted them Used to do

It reads, “Shiromani Akali Dal member Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Union Cabinet. Modi government has brought 2 anti-farmer bill and he has resigned in protest. His resignation has been accepted. The Shiv Sena has already pulled out of the NDA and now the Akali Dal has stepped in. “The Sena’s allies were seen with respect, affection and trust during the time of Vajpayee and Advani.” Policy decisions were consulted and BJP leaders listened to the views of allies. The words spoken at that time were valued.