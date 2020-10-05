Mumbai. A better start has been made in the politics of Maharashtra to identify the marginalized people in the society. NCP has become the first political party in India to form a separate cell for the LGBT community. Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule inaugurated the party’s cell in Mumbai on Monday.

Let us tell you that LGBT means lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. People of this community are fighting a long battle for their identity. They have to suffer from all kinds of neglect from society. Often, they demonstrate the unity of their community to the world through pride parades. But this is the first time any political party has created a separate department for this community in its party.

NCP becomes 1st political party in India to have a LGBT cell. NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil & MP Supriya Sule formally launch the functioning of the LGBT cell in Mumbai. “We felt LGBT community needs equal rights, so we made a separate cell for them.”, Said Supriya Sule pic.twitter.com/pL8a5YMmQL – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Baramati MP and leader Supriya Sule said on the occasion, ‘We realized that the LGBT community should get equal rights. Therefore, our party has decided to create a separate cell for this community. This community will also get a political identity. ‘

Jayant Patil, Minister of Water Resources and State NCP President of Maharashtra Government announced the cell and advocated equal treatment of members of the LGBT community. He appointed Priya Patil as the head of the state unit of this cell. Quoting Jayant Patil, NCP said in a release, ‘NCP was the first to create a youth cell. Now he has made LGBT cell for justice with the deprived sections. The statement said that besides Priya Patil, there will be 13 other officials in the cell.