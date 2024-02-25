DThe authorities in Mauritius have prevented a cruise ship with around 2,200 passengers on board from docking in the port of Port Louis. This should eliminate health risks, the port authority announced on Sunday. “The health and safety of passengers and that of the entire country is of utmost importance to the authorities,” it said. The risks involved remained unclear.

The “Norwegian Dawn” has almost 2,200 passengers and 1,000 crew members on board. Around 2,000 passengers should disembark in Port Louis and almost 2,300 should board, according to the port authority. This is currently not possible, but it could possibly happen on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the US-based shipping company Norwegian Cruise Line. Tourism is an important sector for the economy of Mauritius.

A spokesman for the shipping company said some passengers on the Norwegian Dawn had shown mild symptoms of stomach illness during the voyage to South Africa on February 13th. The ship's management is working with the authorities in Mauritius. The company said it had taken samples from around 15 passengers who were in isolation on board the ship. Test results would be available in 48 hours.