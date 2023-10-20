The rental with driver (NCC) it is a non-scheduled public service, and therefore different from both public transport and taxis. This transportation system remains available to the passenger for the entire duration requested by the customer. These and other differences have made the NCC service popular in the largest Italian cities.

Especially with the arrival of Uber in recent years, although this has caused quite a few tensions with other professionals in the sector, like taxi drivers. Like the latter, the NCC must refer to a Municipality that issues the characteristic plate with the serial number and the license; but unlike white cars, NCC drivers are not obliged to operate only in the territory where they have obtained the license, thus stiffening the competition.

NCC plate

Recent collaboration agreements between the well-known app and taxi services have allowed the two parties to share work. In fact, Uber has given up on the Uber Pop service in Italy, which also allowed those without a license to carry out the service, thus limiting competition and sharing bookings with traditional taxi drivers. But let’s see how it works.

How it works to book an NCC and how much it costs

In order to use a rental with driver, it will be necessary contact by telephone or via dedicated apps/web pages, the company that operates in the area of ​​interest. Usually, i data that serve to develop a quote concern:

– Departure date;

– Departure time;

– Place of departure;

– Destination;

– Type of car desired;

– Available options and accessories required;

– Personal and contact data;

– Terms of payment.

As for the priceshowever, there are routes with fixed rates which therefore work in a similar way to taxis. For example, the Rome Termini Station – Fiumicino Airport route should cost around €50/60. However, if you require multiple stages, personalized routes or specific requests, the price will be established at the time of booking with a quote from the agency.

NCC Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

How to become an NCC

If instead of wanting to sit on the passenger seat, the intention was to occupy the driver’s seat and start a new profession, you will need to have 3 fundamental requirements to achieve the NCC license:

– Be in possession of the type B driving license or A (for motorcycles);

– Be between the ages of 21 and 55 years old;

– Have no criminal proceedings pending.

If you possess the above characteristics, you will need to contact the Civil Motorization Office and fill in the form TT 746-C modelto obtain the Professional Qualification Certificate (CAP), CAP KA for motorcycles and CAP KB for cars.

Secondly, it will be necessary to complete the documentation, with a photocopy of an identification document (driving license, identity card or passport) and the receipt of two payments carried out on the postal current accounts of Department of Land Transport: one of €16.20 on postal account 9001 and the other of €16 on postal account 4028.

NCC

NCC license exam

The exam will be held at the last place. A test written by 20 questions in 30 minutesfor a maximum of two errors on topics that concern the technical nature of the vehicle, the operation and maintenance or repair of the vehicle in emergency circumstances.

Passing the test will allow the Civil Motorization to issue the license and forward the applicant’s application to the Municipality to which he or she belongs. Indeed the Municipalities establish the annual competition notices, establishing the number of licenses issued based on the needs of the territory and their cost. Alternatively it will be possible rent or acquire the license already active with another driver willing to sell.

How much does it cost to get the license and how much do you earn

To obtain the Cup KB professional qualification, approximately €900 to which to add i €32 of payments to the Department of Transport. If instead of issuing it by the Municipality, you want to purchase an already existing NCC license contract, the price requested by the seller varies depending on the place in which it operates and the type of contract in place. On average, it can start from 10,000 euros up to more than 100,000 euros.

In the face of an investment, it is right to ask how much you can earn. But the answer changes based on the locations, contacts with clients and working agreements you have. If you work as an employee with a company, the monthly average is around €2,000. If, however, you work as a freelancer, the pay goes to you €2,000 to €5,000.

NCC

In short, a very complex and specialized working world. Surrounded by many criticisms, including the much hated practice of offering the service even in areas not related to the Municipality that issued them the license, which have made it difficult for the rise of these NCC services already widely expanded and used in other countries . But as already mentioned, new agreements and greater controls should make relations between public transport professionals more peaceful.

