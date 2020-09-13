The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has so far arrested many people who are doing drugs business in Bollywood. After long questioning, the NCB also detained Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik, Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh, along with 2 alleged drug peddlers. The names of some Bollywood stars were also revealed during interrogation of Riya Chakraborty.

A report by our affiliate channel Times Now reported that sources are reporting that NCB may soon send summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning on drug use. Let us tell you that there were reports that Riya Chakraborty had allegedly told the NCB team during interrogation that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug parties.

Ayush, a witness in the case, told Times Now that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship. She revealed that Riya Chakraborty was Sara Ali Khan’s friend. After Sara’s breakup with Sushant, Riya Chakraborty’s meeting with Sushant started increasing. Later Riya Chakraborty and Sushant started living in Live Inn. Riya Chakraborty allegedly named Sara and Shraddha in the interrogation besides Rakulpreet Singh and Simone Khambata.

Significantly, there were reports that Riya Chakraborty had named 25 big celebrities of Bollywood who were involved in the use of drugs. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor both worked with actress Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chichhore’. It is also being said that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor had visited the farm house of Sushant Singh Rajput several times.