Ayush, a witness in the case, told Times Now that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship. She revealed that Riya Chakraborty was Sara Ali Khan’s friend. After Sara’s breakup with Sushant, Riya Chakraborty’s meeting with Sushant started increasing. Later Riya Chakraborty and Sushant started living in Live Inn. Riya Chakraborty allegedly named Sara and Shraddha in the interrogation besides Rakulpreet Singh and Simone Khambata.
Significantly, there were reports that Riya Chakraborty had named 25 big celebrities of Bollywood who were involved in the use of drugs. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor both worked with actress Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chichhore’. It is also being said that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor had visited the farm house of Sushant Singh Rajput several times.
Riya Chakraborty claims – Sushant was addicted to drugs due to ‘Top Filmmaker’
