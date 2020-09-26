Mumbai: The investigation of NCB regarding the drugs connection which surfaced in Sushant’s death case has now spread completely in Bollywood. Today, in this case, the most important and important character in this story and Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone has been called by the NCB for questioning. Deepika along with her manager Karishma Prakash have been called again for questioning.

NCB to interrogate Deepika Padukone and Karishma face to face

According to sources, NCB will interrogate Deepika Padukone and Karishma face to face today. According to sources, Karisma has confessed to the WhatsApp chat of 2017, but herself turned back on the talk of drugs and said that I only smoke cigarettes. He told that Deepika is very conscious about health, she never took drugs.

Let us tell you that Karisma has been associated with Deepika Padukone for almost 8 years, while working in Cowan for almost 9 years. That is why NCB wants to interrogate Deepika and Karisma face to face. Karishma Cowan is the manager of the company.

Things revealed in chat

Significantly, in the chat which has come out, Deepika is seeking drugs from Karishma. Now this entire chat has also surfaced. Actually this chat originated from a group whose administrator was Deepika Padukone. There were only 3 people in this group, Deepika, Karisma and Jaya Saha. In Friday’s interrogation, Karisma has made several revelations. Karishma is interrogated by showing that chat.

If sources are to be believed, Karishma has confessed that she is also involved in the chat and this chat was happening with Deepika. Karishma has also told that Deepika had asked for a hash. This is the reason that Karisma has been called again. First Deepika will be questioned alone. If NCB will feel that Deepika is lying then Deepika and Karishma will be confronted.

Deepika and Karishma will be interrogated in NCB guest house

Deepika and Karishma will be interrogated in NCB guest house. Today, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also been called for questioning. Both of them have to reach the NCB office in Mumbai. These two will be questioned by the Mumbai NCB team. First they will be questioned regarding Sushant’s case. Because both of them have named Riya in their statement.

At the same time, the name was revealed by the three managers, boatman and driver of Sushant’s farmhouse about Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. They are also accused of taking drugs. First the NCB of Mumbai will inquire and after that the SIT of Delhi will interrogate them. Now in this whole matter, it has to be seen what other big names come out after questioning all these stars of Bollywood.

