The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor in the Bollywood drug case. The NCB team had confiscated his mobile phones but reportedly forgot to take his sign on the papers and hence reached his home.

Sara Ali Khan employee signed

According to the report of our affiliate channel Times Now, the NCB seized the mobile phone of the actress during questioning and recording the statement but forgot to take her sign. Now NCB had reached Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s house to get her to sign. The report further states that Sara Ali Khan was not present at the house, so the officers took the sign of one of her employees.

Nobody got a clean chit

Reports also said that NCB has claimed that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh have made similar statements. According to the NCB, he will be summoned again for further investigation. None of the four NCB actresses who were questioned have been given a clean chit.

NCB engaged in investigation

The NCB is under constant scrutiny after drug links surfaced in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant’s alleged girlfriends Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty are in judicial custody in this case. The hearing of the bail plea of ​​both was postponed by the Bombay High Court till 29 September.