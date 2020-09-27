The investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case of the NCB, which has been dodging the drugs, is not over. After questioning Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh, the agency is now expanding its scope of investigation. It is said that Narcotics Bureau Deepika Padukone and all other actresses are seizing the confiscated mobile phone. Data deleted from their phones will also be retrieved. Not only this, the NCB has found such links in the interrogation, after which now the heroines are ready to send summons to at least 10 big heroes of Bollywood.

Decision taken after verifying the statements of actresses

After interrogation of the actresses on Saturday, there were reports that the NCB is now preparing to cover the investigation. But according to the report of ‘Aaj Tak’, when the investigating agency examined the statements of the actresses, many loop holes came out in it. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha are big personalities of Bollywood. In such a situation, the names of many big actors are coming out in the drug chat case by rinsing their phones.

Now mail actors on NCB radar

The NCB believes that the circle of these actresses is of A-listers. In such a situation, if drugs are taken in their parties or they have any connection with anyone, then there will be more big names involved. While only the names of the heroines have been included in the investigation so far, there is news that there are many big Bollywood actors on NCB Radar.

Now first proof, then summons

NCB is now looking for first input and evidence against these actors. In the meeting with NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana, it has already been clarified that now summons will not be sent without proof. In this case, strong evidence can be found by retrieving deleted data from the phone of actresses. Recall that even when the ED retrieved Riya Chakraborty’s phone data, drug chats surfaced.

NCB asks these questions- Deepika, Sara, Rakul’s phone seasons

Many proofs can be found from Deepika’s phone

NCB is expected to reveal many big names especially from Deepika’s phone. Along with this, NCB is also tightening its grip on drug peddlers. The bureau is focusing on who gets the drugs, where the drugs come from and who delivers them.