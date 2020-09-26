In Sushant Singh Rajput case, Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case. Who has revealed 25 bollywood celebrities. Out of these, three names Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Ranvir Singh’s fashion designer Simone Khambata have emerged. Jaya Saha, who was the talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, revealed the names of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar during questioning.

After the name surfaced, NCB sent summons to Deepika Padukone, after which she has reached the NCB office today. Deepika is being questioned. The five-member SIT team of NCB is making inquiries. A woman officer is also present in this inquiry. NCB has seized Deepika’s mobile. After interrogating Deepika, NCB will also question her manager Karishma Prakash.

Inquiry can be done in front of

Please tell that Deepika had bought drugs ‘hashish’ from Karishma itself. Karishma is also an associate of Jaya Saha. NCB has already questioned Karishma and she has been called for questioning even today. However, she has not reached the NCB office yet. NCB will combine Deepika Padukone’s statements with Karishma’s statements. If there is no similarity between the two statements, then both will be questioned in front of them.

Deepika-Karisma, working together for 8 years

Let us tell you that Karisma has been associated with Deepika Padukone for almost 8 years, while working in Cowan for almost 9 years. That is why NCB wants to interrogate Deepika and Karisma face to face. Karishma Cowan is the manager of the company. She works with Jaya Saha.

