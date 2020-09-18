According to the report of our cooperation channel Times Now channel, NCB has sent a forensic lab video of Karan Johar’s alleged drug party at home in Mumbai in 2019. FSL will now verify the authenticity of the video.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa gave evidence to NCB
Please tell that Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also submitted some evidence to the NCB Chief, according to which a drug party has taken place at Karan Johar’s house. He had said that Shahid Kapoor, in ‘Udta Punjab’, describes Sikh youths as addicts in front of the whole world. But the truth is Bollywood.
The video went viral last year
Let us tell you that last year a video of a party went viral on social media. Many stars including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukherjee, Ranbir Kapoor were seen in this party. Watching this video, it was said that Bollywood celebs are doing drugs party and everyone is drunk.
