On the one hand in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the drug angle. On the other hand, recently Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa met NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana. He had lodged a complaint against Karan Johar and several prominent people of B-town regarding the drugs party. Now the video of Karan Johar’s party has been sent to Forensic Lab.

FSL will investigate the video

According to the report of our cooperation channel Times Now channel, NCB has sent a forensic lab video of Karan Johar’s alleged drug party at home in Mumbai in 2019. FSL will now verify the authenticity of the video.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa gave evidence to NCB

Please tell that Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also submitted some evidence to the NCB Chief, according to which a drug party has taken place at Karan Johar’s house. He had said that Shahid Kapoor, in ‘Udta Punjab’, describes Sikh youths as addicts in front of the whole world. But the truth is Bollywood.

The video went viral last year

Let us tell you that last year a video of a party went viral on social media. Many stars including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukherjee, Ranbir Kapoor were seen in this party. Watching this video, it was said that Bollywood celebs are doing drugs party and everyone is drunk.