Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to actress Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash in Bollywood drugs case. An official has given this information on Tuesday. The NCB has also sent a summon to Dhruva Chittagopekar, CEO of Jaya Shah’s company, Quain Talent Management Agency. These two will be questioned in this afternoon only.

The official said that Dhruv Chittagopekar is the chief executive officer of ‘Quain Talent Management Agency’ and Karishma Prakash works in this agency. The NCB is questioning Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha on Monday before questioning them. Deepika Padukone’s name has been revealed from Jaya’s WhatsApp chat. Deepika’s number D was saved in Jaya’s mobile. In the beginning, many speculations were being made about it.

But according to NCB sources, Jaya Saha confessed that D means Deepika Padukone. Deepika is asking Jaya to haveh (high quality drugs) in this chat. Let me tell you that ‘Quain Talent Management Agency’ looks after the work of many celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Genelia D’Souza, Shruti Haasan.

His name also included in the drugs case

Earlier, Riya Chakraborty was arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput case drugs and she disclosed the names of 25 Bollywood celebs. So far the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh, Simon Khambata and Shraddha Kapoor had appeared in this case. But now Deepika Padukone’s name has also appeared in it. Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager has mentioned the names of ‘D’ and ‘K’ in an alleged chat by Jaya Saha.

Karisma Prakash, manager of Deepika too

According to NCB sources, ‘D’ means Deepika Padukone and ‘K’ means Karishma, who is Jaya’s associate and Deepika’s manager. After this disclosure, NCB is preparing to send summons to all of them. According to the information received, in this list of NCB, many other big celebs have B drugs connection.

