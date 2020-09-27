Mumbai Investigations in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput are constantly making big revelations. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was questioned by the NCB for about five and a half hours during the investigation into the drugs case. Actor Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, was also questioned in the drugs case. During this time NCB has also confiscated Sara’s phone.

In fact, NCB has recovered Sara Ali Khan’s phone to collect evidence related to the drugs case. This phone was used by Sara Ali Khan in the year 2019. NCB also asked Sara for her mobile phone used in the year 2017, 2018 during questioning. Which Sara Ali Khan could not provide. On NCB’s question, Sara said that she does not know where those phones are now. Actually, the mobile phone which Sara had brought during interrogation yesterday has been seized by the NCB.

Let me tell you that during interrogation of drugs case, the NCB has also confiscated the phone of actress Deepika Padukone. Along with this, the NCB has also seized the mobile phones of Deepika’s manager Karishma, Jaya Shah, Rakul Preet, Simone Khambata due to some doubts in the process of questioning.

Let us know that all the actresses have refused to take their own drugs. At the same time, NCB is not digesting this, so everyone’s mobiles have been confiscated. Now NCB will find clues in this matter through these mobile phones. According to NCB sources, Deepika, Shraddha and Sara Ali Khan have not yet been given a clean chit. Sources say that everyone denied the use of drugs but Deepika has not given any satisfactory reply on the mention of hash in WhatsApp chat.

