The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) became active after the drugs angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came to light and acted very swiftly. The NCB made three arrests one after the other within 36 hours. Among these three people, Dipesh Sawant, who was Sushant’s staff member, was arrested by the NCB on 5 September. Deepesh was presented in court on Sunday. The court has sent Dipesh Sawant to NCB remand till 9 September. The NCB has described Dipesh as part of the drug syndicate. At the same time, Deepesh has made a big disclosure about Riya.

Deepesh’s relationship with the high society people and drug supplier

The NCB has based its inquiry and based on Deepesh Sawant’s statement that the digital son points to that Deepesh is part of a drug syndicate and has links with several high society people and drug suppliers.

Riya asks to take drugs

Dipesh Sawant, who was the staff member of Sushant Singh Rajput, has made a sensational disclosure. Deepesh said, ‘I was asked to take drugs from Shouvik Chakraborty and he bought drugs with Samuel Miranda. Riya asked me to take drugs on 17 April. Dipesh said in his statement that he also saw Sushant taking drugs.

Shouvik and Samuel are in NCB custody till 9 September

Let us tell you that apart from Deepesh Sawant, NCB had arrested Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, house manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier on Saturday, the court sent Shouvik and Samuel to NCB custody till 9 September. At the same time, based on the information received from Shauvik, raids were conducted in 2 places in Mumbai.