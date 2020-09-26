The Narcotics Bureau team questioned Deepika Padukone for five and a half hours on Saturday in the drugs case. After spending nearly six hours in the NCB guesthouse and facing a barrage of questions, Deepika has now returned to her house Prabhadevi. The NCB has recorded Deepika’s statement. Deepika is now contacting her legal team and preparing a plan of action ahead. On the other hand, NCB is also not satisfied with Deepika’s statement. In October 2017, Deepika has confessed to chatting with her manager Karishma Prakash, but has refused to buy or buy drugs.

– Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guesthouse at 9:50 am, during which she changed her car to avoid the media.

– Deepika stayed with husband Ranveer Singh in a five star hotel instead of her home.

Officials took his mobile phone as soon as he reached the NCB office.

– A team of 5 officers led by KPS Malhotra started questioning Deepika.

– Deepika was first informed about the NDPS Act.

– Deepika was asked whether she would write her own statement or would like to be written by the officials, on which Deepika said that the officer should write it.

– Deepika was asked about the relationship with her manager Karishma. He was also asked about Jaya Saha.

– Deepika was shown the 2017 chat with Karisma by NCB. Deepika confesses that the chat belongs to her and Karishma.

– Deepika denied talking about drugs in chat. Deepika said that she has never taken drugs.

-NBC asked if hash is mentioned in the chat, on which Deepika said that this is our codeword, not drugs.

– Deepika said that in our circle we take diyup, which is a kind of cigarette. It causes intoxication, something inside it is filled, but what is full is not known.

-NCB then asked that weed was also mentioned in the chat. Weed and hash are illegal drugs. What is the point of these things in the chat, Deepika did not respond to this.

-NBCB asked Deepika many questions after this on drugs, but did not give satisfactory answer to any question.

– Deepika kept silence on many questions of NCB and refused to say anything.

– Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash also reached the NCB guesthouse at 10 am. The interrogation began with Deepika and Karishma confronting him face to face.

Deepika did not give direct answers to the questions even during this time.

– Karisma had said that in Friday’s interrogation, she repeated the same thing on Saturday.

Dissatisfied with Deepika’s questions in the long questioning, the NCB then recorded her statement.

– Deepika is seated separately and then Karisma’s statement is recorded.

– At around 3:30 in the afternoon, Karisma exited the NCB guesthouse.

– At around 3:50 pm Deepika also came out of the guesthouse and left for her house.