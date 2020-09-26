The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has started its investigation after the drugs angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In this investigation, so far, the alleged drug chats of a lot of people related to Bollywood have been revealed. The NCB has caught many of Bollywood’s alleged drug peddlers, including Riya Chakraborty and also questioned stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, the demand to check the video of Karan Johar’s house party which surfaced last year is also being raised.

According to a report by our affiliate channel Times Now, some sources in NCB have revealed that the agency may conduct a forensic investigation of Karan Johar’s house party video. After this video surfaced, allegations were made that the actors there used drugs. Explain that Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had lodged a complaint against Karan Johar for organizing a ‘Drug Party’ based on the video of this house party.

The report said that the NCB does not want to talk too much about the investigation of this video as the name of very big syllabus is attached to this video. It is also not known whether and how NCB can inquire with these syllables based on this video. It is also being said that NCB can take their statements either through email or through lawyers of these actors. The party’s video features stars like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukherjee, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Meera Rajput, Varun Dhawan.

The NCB had earlier denied that it would not investigate the video of Karan Johar’s party. On the one hand, Karan Johar also issued a statement on the matter saying that those false allegations are being made to tarnish his image. On the other hand, the accused MLA Manjinder Singh had claimed that after filing a complaint against Karan Johar, he was receiving threatening phone calls from Pakistan and was being pressurized to withdraw the FIR.