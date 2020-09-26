NCB has summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor today (26 September). Deepika’s name has appeared in drug chat. In the chat, Deepika was asked to ask for drugs from her manager Karishma. NCB will question these actresses today to check the drug connection of Bollywood. Here are some questions that can be asked.

These questions can be asked from Deepika Padukone

How long has she known Karishma Prakash and for how long has she been his manager?

– Who organized the party in Cocoa Club in 2017. What syllables were present in it. (Use of drugs is suspected in this party)

Amit is mentioned in the WhatsApp chat of 2017, who is this Amit? Please tell that in the chat that came out, Karishma had asked Amit to send drugs.

Did Deepika take drugs after depression?

– Did drugs start at Bollywood parties?

– Did she get drugs from Karishma Prakash or are in contact with a peddler?

– What are their drug partners?

Deepika Padukone had said in a drug chat that she had reached a restaurant, pictures of that day came out

These questions can be asked from Sara Ali Khan

– When and how did you first meet Sushant?

– When did you first meet Riya?

– For how long was she in a relationship with Sushant?

– Do you take drugs

– Is there a habit of taking drugs or sometimes?

Did you take drugs while shooting Kedarnath with Sushant?

Did Sushant also take drugs with you?

– Which drug did you use?

– How often and with whom did you take drugs?

These questions can be asked from Shraddha Kapoor

The success party of ‘Chichhore’ took place on 28 March 2019 at Sushant’s guest house?

Were drugs taken at that party?

Do you also take drugs?

Do you have or occasionally take drugs?

Boatman and Riya made a statement against you, what do you have to say on this?

How many times have you taken drugs with Sushant?

How long have you known Jaya Saha?

Do you take CBD oil?

Did you take drugs with Sara and Riya too?



