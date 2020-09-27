Many Bollywood stars have come under target of the Narcotics Control Bureau after the Bollywood drug chat surfaced. The names of several big personalities have been revealed and questioned in drug chats. At the same time, in the drug chat case, NCB has detained Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad. His lawyer has made serious allegations against NCB.

Satish Manashinde, a lawyer for Dharma Productions, former assistant director and executive producer, Kshitij Prasad, has made sensational allegations against NCB. Satish Manashinde has claimed that some big celebrities were forced by NCB to implicate Kshitij Prasad.

Please tell that the NCB took Kshitij Prasad into custody after questioning for more than 24 hours. The court remanded him to NCB remand for 6 days. Kshitij Prasad will remain in NCB custody till 3 October. Kshitij was detained a day earlier on charges of possessing and supplying drugs.

Kshitij Prasad’s name was also taken into question by Rakulpreet Singh. Kshitij Prasad was in Delhi and then reached Mumbai after getting NCB summons. Kshitij Prasad has reportedly stated that he is being implicated in the case and has no relationship with drug peddlers.