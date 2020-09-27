Please tell that the NCB took Kshitij Prasad into custody after questioning for more than 24 hours. The court remanded him to NCB remand for 6 days. Kshitij Prasad will remain in NCB custody till 3 October. Kshitij was detained a day earlier on charges of possessing and supplying drugs.
Kshitij Prasad’s name was also taken into question by Rakulpreet Singh. Kshitij Prasad was in Delhi and then reached Mumbai after getting NCB summons. Kshitij Prasad has reportedly stated that he is being implicated in the case and has no relationship with drug peddlers.
.
