The video of Karan Johar’s 2019 party is very much discussed. Recently, there was news that it could be investigated. Now Deputy Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau Mutha Ashok Jain says that this video will not be investigated. He said that it is not related to the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Karan Johar has issued a statement

Karan Johar also released an official statement regarding this video. He had informed that drugs were not used in the 2019 house party. It was written in Karan’s statement that neither he takes drugs nor promotes it. His party had many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal. The party’s video was also quite viral at that time. It was believed that drugs were taken in it.



Manjinder Singh Sirsa complained

Explain that Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had claimed that the NCB would soon summon Karan Johar. Sirsa had complained about this party of Karan Johar to NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana.

Kshitij Prasad arrested by NCB

At the same time, Kshitij Prasad of Dharma Production has been arrested by NCB on the charge of horse-trading. He was questioned about 24 hours by the authorities. It is being told that his picture with the drug peddler was also revealed.