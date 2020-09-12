The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation in the case has also become important after the drug chat case surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The NCB has revealed in its investigation that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to spend some time at Riya Chakraborty’s house during the lockdown. For this Sushant and Riya decided to deliver Maruana (Ganja) to Riya’s house through a fast delivery courier company. This thing has also been confirmed in the inquiry.

Half kilogram of hemp sent in April

According to a report, the statements of Riya Chakraborty, Shouvik and others in the NCB inquiry revealed that Sushant and Riya had put about half a kilo of ganja (500 grams) in a box with some household items in Riya’s month of April. Sent home The investigation also revealed that this work was done by Deepesh Sawant, who worked for Sushant. He ordered the courier company to deliver the goods to Ria’s Santa Cruz flat. This cane packet was received by Rauvik at Riya’s house.

Courier Boy identifies Deepesh and Shouvik

In the interrogation, Riya has told NCB that this packet was sent from the courier company so that Riya and Sushant could not get caught by anyone. The NCB has also questioned the courier boy who delivered the packet to Riya’s house in the US case. The Courier Boy has identified Dipesh Sawant and Shouvik Chakraborty. The call details of the courier’s boy have also been collected from the mobiles of Shouvik and Deepesh.

Drugs Case: Riya Chakraborty behind bars in Byculla Jail, this past night

Bail petition has been dismissed

Explain that the Narcotics Control Bureau took up the case after Riya and Shouvik’s drug chat from mobile in the ED investigation. After a lengthy investigation and interrogation, the NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Deepesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Wasit Parihar on charges of drug peddling. On Friday, the bail pleas of all 6 accused were dismissed by the Mumbai sessions court. Riya has been sent to judicial custody till 22 September and is lodged in Byculla Jail.