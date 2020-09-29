The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is rapidly pursuing its investigation in the Bollywood drugs case. Recently NCB team has questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh. At the same time, Riya has arrested Chakraborty. After the actress, the NCB can now take the actors in its circle.

According to reports, the A-list actors after Bollywood actresses are on the NCB radar. The team is constantly looking for the first input and evidence against these actors. She will start her action as soon as evidence is found. It is also being told that 3 big actors of the industry are on the target of NCB and their phones have been kept on surveillance. It is possible to inquire from these people soon. NCB has convened additional teams from Ahmedabad, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru to investigate the case.

It is said that NCB is investigating the confiscated mobile phones of Deepika Padukone and all other actresses. Data deleted from their phones will also be retrieved. Explain that the NCB seized the phones of Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone after questioning.

The NCB believes that the circle of these actresses is of A-listers. In such a situation, if drugs are taken in their parties or they have any connection with anyone, then there will be more big names involved. While only the names of the heroines have been included in the investigation so far, there is news that there are many big Bollywood actors on NCB Radar.