The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug chat case, has opposed the bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik in an affidavit in the Bombay High Court on Monday. In this affidavit, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has said that he has a lot of evidence to prove that Riya Chakraborty is involved in drug trafficking.

Riya bought drugs for Sushant

The NCB’s affidavit cites Riya Chakraborty’s chats and messages extracted from mobiles, laptops, and hard disks, indicating that he paid to buy drugs. The NCB has also stated that Riya Chakraborty, despite knowing that Sushant Singh Rajput takes drugs, still hid this and made them available. He sold drugs for Sushant and hid it in his house.

Riya is an active member of drug syndicate

In its affidavit, the NCB has also stated that Riya Chakraborty has facilitated the delivery of drugs and that she has been associated with the people of the High Society. The affidavit further states that Riya Chakraborty is an active member of the syndicate of people and drug suppliers associated with the High Society and there is sufficient evidence against them. Let us know that Riya and Shouvik’s bail plea is to be heard on Tuesday 29 September in the Bombay High Court.

Riya Chakraborty claims Sushant had drug addiction due to ‘Top Filmmaker’

NCB has made many arrests

Significantly, in the drug chat case, the NCB has so far arrested Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik besides Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh, along with several accused drug peddlers and Kshitij Prasad, former assistant director of Dharma Productions. Apart from this, NCB has also questioned Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha, Deepika Padukone, Rakulpreet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the case.