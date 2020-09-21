In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intervened after the drugs angle surfaced and is taking swift action. During its investigation, NCB had taken judicial custody of Shouvik Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant for the purchase and sale of drugs. Now NCB has sought permission for remand of both.

NCB appeals in session court

According to the report by our collaboration channel Times Now, the NCB has filed an application in the sessions court seeking permission to interrogate Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant. Let us tell that Shouvik is in judicial custody for 14 days. At the same time, the Bombay High Court has deferred hearing on the bail petition of Deepesh Sawant Deepesh Sawant till 29 September.

Jaya Shah will be questioned again

Explain that the NCB team has questioned Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Shah on Monday for about four hours. He will be questioned again tomorrow. Earlier, the team questioned Jaya Shah on Wednesday.

Jaya Shah confessed to CBD oil

Riya Chakraborty’s drug chats with Jaya Shah were found in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the Sushant case. Jaya also confessed in the ED’s inquiry that she not only used CBD oil herself but also advised Sushant to use CBD oil to relieve stress.