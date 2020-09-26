Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house on Saturday after the name surfaced in the drug chat. NCB’s SIT team is questioning Deepika. NCB has prepared a long list of questions taken by Deepika. They are to be questioned four rounds. Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash also reached the NCB guesthouse again on Saturday. He has to be questioned again there as well.

NCB took Deepika’s phone

As soon as Deepika arrived for questioning at around 10 pm on Saturday, NCB officials first took her call from her. After this, a team of five members started questioning Deepika. KPS Malhotra is leading this team. Before starting the question and answer, Deepika has been explained the NDPS Act.

Four rounds of questions and answers

The NCB team will question Deepika in four rounds. Deepika is being questioned on the second floor of the guesthouse. In the first round, questions are being asked about Deepika’s drug chat with Karishma. These are the same chats in which Deepika asked- What is the goods?

Questions will also be asked on talent management company

After this, Deepika will be asked about the Amit whose name has appeared in the chat. Deepika will also be asked about friendship with Karishma. While in the second round they will be asked questions about Jaya Saha and Quan Talent Management Agency.

Jaya and Karisma are from Quan Company

Both Jaya Saha and Karisma belong to Quan Company. The administrator of the whatsapp group chatted about the drug is Deepika and Jaya. Questions will also be related to this. Deepika and Karishma’s name came up during interrogation of Jaya Saha and the drug chat was revealed.

NCB will make Karishma and Deepika face to face

Karishma Prakash was questioned by the NCB for 5 hours on Saturday. Now he will be questioned on Saturday also. During the four rounds of interrogation, Deepika and Karishma will also be placed face to face. NCB will try to find the difference between the two answers, so that the question can be straightforward.

These questions asked by Deepika

– Explain in detail the meaning of this chat of you and Karishma.

– How many times have you ordered drugs from Karishma?

– Would you like to write your own statement or NCB officials?

– To whom did you give the money for the drugs you ordered and how?

How long has she known Karishma Prakash and for how long has she been his manager?

– Who organized the party in Cocoa Club in 2017. What syllables were present in it. (Use of drugs is suspected in this party)

Amit is mentioned in the WhatsApp chat of 2017, who is this Amit? Please tell that in the chat that came out, Karishma had asked Amit to send drugs.

Did Deepika take drugs after depression?

– Did drugs start at Bollywood parties?

– Did she get drugs from Karishma Prakash or are in contact with a peddler?

– What are their drug partners?