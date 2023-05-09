With Cincinnati making history as being the first Group of 5 team to make it to the CFP in NCAA basketball, the Cincinnati Bearcats have entered the current 2023 season as being part of the Big 12.

With a larger recruiting base than ever before, more money being invested into the roster and, of course, plenty of new eyes on the 12th most successful basketball program ever – the pressure is certain;y mounting on the UC’s Bearcats.

Not only that, but what about the 2023 March Madness? If you're thinking about potentially making some predictions on the Cincinnati Bearcats throughout the remainder of the season and you need the scoop on this NCAA division team, you're in the right place.

The Cincinnati Bearcats Have a History of Winning

Despite dealing with relatively tumultuous seasons in the past (especially given the way so many of the Bearcats’ coaches decided to jump ship to another team) one thing has remained clear: the Cincinnati Bearcats have consistency when it comes to winning.

Still, when Brian Kelly’s mission to get the Cincinnati Bearcats to the Sugar Bowl came true, he made the decision to move to Notre Dame. Then, when Bitch Jones led the team to win 19 games over just 2 seasons, he parted ways with the Bearcats to join Tennessee. Then, Fickell decided to switch allegiance to Wisconsin.

The only coach that has stuck it out with the Cincinnati Bearcats over the years is Tommy Tuberville. But, regardless of the ups and downs on the coaching front, it’s safe to say that the Cincinnati Bears is a team that can consistently produce great seasons.

Funding, Resources and Facilities are on the Up!

During past seasons and the current one, the Cincinnati Bearcats have only had 1.5 football fields for practicing on. It’s also worth noting that there is a bubble that goes up over the full field that the Bearcats have access to during the winter. This is a stark contrast given the way that the Cincinnati Bengals have been granted complete access to UC’s indoor practice bubble in the past to train in.

However, despite limited practice resources, the good news is that around $100 million has been given to a true indoor practice facility that will be able to change athletic training programs for the Cincinnati Bearcats and other college basketball teams. Still, it’s worth noting that this is around several years away or so.

It’s safe to say that Cincinnati Bearcats have a lot of resources under their belt already, and it looks like there are plenty more resources on the way, as well. Still, despite the new training facilities still a few years down the road, their home stadium was renovated back in 2015, and is a great training facility and base for the team. Additionally, there was also a new locker room that opened up during the start of 2022.

Moving Past Coaching Shake Ups and March Madness Disappointments

After Mick Cronin jumped ship to join the UCLA Bruins in 2019, it was announced that John Brannen would overtake the ship. During his first year as head coach, Brannen enjoyed a successful season that saw the Bearcats take a share of the regular AAC championship amidst cancellations of other tournaments due to the pandemic,

Fast forward to March 2023, and it was announced that the university would be investigating certain allegations made against John Brannen. Not too long after this announcement, on April 3rd, it was announced that head coach John Brannen was going to be placed on an indefinite leave from his duties.

Around a week later, it was then announced that Brannen had been dismissed of his duties (effective immediately) and that Wes Miller was going to take over as head coach of the team. Amidst the stress of coaching changes, the UC also didn’t make it to March Madness, either. The Cincinnati Bearcats have not competed in the NCAA Tournament since 2019 – which is a requirement for making March Madness.

Still, the UC is confident that the Cincinnati Bearcats are ready to compete in the Big 12, which is a surefire sign that the team is on the rise, especially when paired with the funding investment set to transform the team’s training facilities. We’re certainly excited to see how the Cincinnati Bearcats progress over the next few seasons with Miller.

