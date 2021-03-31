The March Madness Final Four is here. There are only three games left to meet the new national champions after the Elite Eight has been played. In just a few days, we will be able to meet the male and female college championsSomething that is very much looking forward to after the tournament was suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Indianapolis a new champion will be crowned. And three of the male finalists are looking for their first pennant, with another being the top winner in college basketball history.

On Saturday, April 3, Baylor will play its semifinal game against Houston after five in the afternoon. The same day, but after eight o’clock, we will have the duel between UCLA and Gonzaga. The Bulldogs they were precisely the last to qualify and one of the favorite teams for the title. They come from giving a show in the West Region final of the men’s college basketball tournament with an 85-66 win against the Trojans of the University of Southern California, achieving their pass to the Final Four.

The venue for the national semifinals and final is the stadium of the NFL Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It is the second time that this stage receives the Final Four, after doing so in 2010, when Duke survived Gordon Hayward’s last-second shot and Butler to win the championship. The final will be on that same stage, at 9:00 p.m. on April 5, Eastern United States time.

The women’s Final Four looks for a champion

The women’s university tournament is also looking for a champion. The Final Four is held, in this case, in San Antonio, and pits Stanfor against South Carolina on one side and UCONN against Arizona on the other. With the Wildcast there is a Spanish presence, that of Helena Pueyo and Marta García who beat Nicole Cardaño’s Hoosiers in the quarterfinals, another Spanish. Arizona will try to get a title that will be hotly contested and that is looking for a new winner for the first time since 2019, the last year in which the tournament was played.