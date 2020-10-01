The National Cricket Academy (NCA) played a key role in freeing young players Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi from injuries. Within two years, the NCA did their best to get them back to bowling. The BCI-NCA has spent at least Rs 1.5 crore on making these players fit again.Nagerkoti and Mavi had intimidated their balls to the batsmen during the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup and it seemed that the next batch of India’s fast bowlers were set to create panic in the world. But before they could do so, injuries bothered them. That’s when the NCA played a key role in correcting his injuries at the right time.

The two Indian Premier League (IPL) contract players have now started performing the same brilliantly in competitive cricket. Nagerkoti, 20, is playing his first competitive cricket in the IPL after nearly 30 months. He and Mavi (21) performed brilliantly for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to collect 4 wickets during the win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday.

A senior source of the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) told PTI, ‘After the World Cup, Kamlesh suffered a stress fracture in his back and his ankle also had a’ stress’. The BCCI took him to the UK and consulted several experts on his injury. He stayed in NCA for a year and a half. ‘

“On the other hand, Shivam stayed in NCA for 8 months, first he suffered an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury and then the ‘stress’ effect,” the official said. Although he recovered faster than Kamlesh, he was injured again after the last home season.

BCI-NCA has spent at least Rs 1.5 crore on him if he is to rely on his rehabilitation and hefty expenses incurred during the last two seasons to recover from injury. The source said, ‘It will be difficult to tell the exact amount but it is more than one crore rupees and it can be close to Rs 1.5 crore. Medical check-ups, outsourced physiotherapy sessions at NCA are all taken care of like the BCCI does for centrally contracted players. Two people are credited for this and that is NCA chief Rahul Dravid and chief physio Ashish Kaushik. ‘

Nagerkoti also thanked Dravid, Abhishek Nair and others for their performance after the match. Mavi, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, praised NCA, saying, “Amit Tyagi (physio) and Ashish Kaushik (chief physio) took care of my injuries and it took me four months to get back to full rhythm.”