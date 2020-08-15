Highlights: Sensational allegations against UP’s Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

The troubles of UP’s Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra are increasing. MLA Vijay Mishra is lodged in Jailpur, Bhadohi. Meanwhile, the victim who accused the MLA of rape, Nbt online Exclusive conversations have made many sensational allegations. The victim alleges that the MLA raped her in Prayagraj and Varanasi as well. The singer from Varanasi had filed a rape case against MLA Vijay Mishra.

‘Used to be nude and used to call me’

Nbt online In an exclusive conversation with the victim, the victim accused MLA Vijay Mishra. The victim said that Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra insisted that she be nude on video calls after the rape in 2014. If not, he would threaten to kill the victim. The victim said that during this period, MLA Vijay Mishra was also a nude himself and insisted on being nude with the victim on a video call.

‘Many more have been made to hunt’

On NBT Online’s camera, the victim alleged that many other girls like her have been victimized by MLA, but due to their status, no one comes forward and complains about them. The victim says that I too kept quiet for so many days but when he went to jail today, I mustered up courage and filed a case against him. The victim said that all girls should raise their voices. Such demons and Mahishasura should be destroyed.

Accused of rape in Prayagraj-Varanasi also

Talking to NBT Online, the victim said that apart from Bhadohi, Vijay Mishra was raped at a hotel in Prayagraj and Varanasi. The victim said that the MLA’s people used to come to my house when she did not pick up Vijay Mishra’s phone.