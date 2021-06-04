The Federal National Council asked the government to agree to discuss the topic of “the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic changes in the country,” enabling it and the concerned government agencies to work on updating the legislation on the labor market in the country, after nearly 40 years of approval and implementation.

The Council sent an official letter to the Council of Ministers, requesting governmental approval of the request to discuss the topic under the council’s dome, with officials of the relevant government agencies, after adopting the discussion of the topic submitted by 11 members.

The letter sent by Council Chairman Saqr Ghobash to the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs Abdul Rahman Al Owais included a memorandum containing the reasons and justifications that prompted the Council to request discussion, explaining that “it was found after reviewing labor legislation regulating work activities in the private sector in the country, that The main legislation regulating these activities, which is Federal Law No. (8) of 1980 regarding the regulation of labor relations, has been in place for more than 40 years without change, while most of the data in the country has changed, which calls for a review of this legislation and its relevance to the current economic developments. .

According to the letter, the council aims to discuss the topic of “the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic variables in the state” within the framework of two main axes: the first is the impact of the law on supporting economic establishments in the state, and achieving balance among stakeholders, and the second is the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities in the country. The goals and strategies of the future state and the UAE vision 2071.

According to the labor regulations in the private sector, Federal Law No. (8) of 1980 (known for short as the UAE Labor Law), and its amendments, regulate aspects of labor relations between employers and employees, and are applied to the private sector in all emirates of the country, while the Ministry of Human Resources is Emiratisation is the body responsible for regulating labor relations, increasing productivity, and creating job opportunities in the private sector.

The Law Regulating Labor Relations is the first federal law approved for this purpose in the country, and it was amended by Federal Law (24) of 1981, then Federal Law (15) for 1985, and finally Federal Law (12) for 1986, to include articles covering labor issues, such as rights Employees, employment contracts, settlement of labor disputes, disciplinary rules, labor inspection and others.

The application of the law includes all workers in the private sector in the state (citizens and residents), with the exception of five categories, as they are subject to different regulations and legislation: the first is employees of the federal government and government departments in the emirates of the state, and the second is cadres working in municipalities and other employees, employees and workers working in public bodies, Federal and local public institutions, as well as cadres that are appointed on federal and local government projects, the third is members of the armed forces, police and security personnel, and the fourth is domestic workers and the like, and finally workers who work in agriculture or pastures (does not include people who work for agricultural enterprises that manufacture their products, or those who permanently operate or repair mechanical machinery necessary for agriculture).

