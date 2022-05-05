A parliamentary report on the policy of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection regarding the promotion of mental health in the country concluded with a number of recommendations that were recently adopted by the Federal National Council, the most important of which is the amendment of salaries and job privileges for workers in the field to attract and motivate the specialized workforce.

The recommendations, which the Council intends to refer to the government during its next session to take the necessary measures in this regard, also included working to develop training and rehabilitation programs for national cadres specialized in the field of psychiatry, with a focus on specialized competencies in the field of psychiatry for children and people of determination, and concluding partnerships with educational institutions and hospitals. A global leader in developing the skills of workers in the field of psychological, social and rehabilitative services.

While the Emirates Foundation for Health Services confirmed that it succeeded in providing and attracting specialized cadres in the mental health sector, despite the challenges of the shortage of these cadres globally, explaining that the total medical cadres specialized in the field of mental health working with it reached 371 specialists.

Finally, she confirmed, in a televised (video) report, which she presented to the members of the Federal National Council, that a multidisciplinary cadre in the field of mental health was expanded between 2019-2021, with an increase of 47%, with a total of 5,461 employees.

It has adopted several partnerships with health authorities, governmental and private educational institutions, and leading international hospitals to develop the skills of workers in mental, social and rehabilitative health, as it has concluded agreements and memoranda of understanding with universities and international health institutions, in addition to partnerships with educational institutions and leading hospitals in the United States of America, Canada, Britain and a number of countries. European.

The Foundation pointed out that it has sent a large number of clinical psychologists to develop their skills through a professional development program, such as training in the use of assessment tools for mental disorders and their cognitive behavioral therapy techniques. The number of mental health training programs for the institution’s facilities reached about 112, benefiting 30,492 employees and trainees, as part of the keenness to develop medical and technical cadres, and build partnerships, especially with health institutions and bodies and relevant authorities, to support the country’s endeavors towards achieving global competitiveness in the field. healthy.



