The Federal National Council, during its discussion on the topic of the role of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the development of the national industry, during the fourth session of its third regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, which was held under the chairmanship of Parliament Speaker Saqr Ghobash, last Wednesday, at Zayed Hall at the Council headquarters, demanded that the Updating Federal Law No. (1) of 1979 regulating industry affairs.

He stressed the importance that the draft law regulating industry affairs should include the following: Determining preferential advantages for national products over foreign industrial products, such as (reducing energy prices, industrial lands, and fees, and obligating government agencies to apply preference in purchasing national industry products), in a manner that ensures legal protection for them. To enhance the added value of national industries, unify the procedures, controls and fees for operating national factories, the benefits and exemptions granted to them at the federal level, and develop specific and clear mechanisms and executive plans for financing and supporting innovation-based industrial projects and research.

During the session, which was attended by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, and the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, the council discussed the issue, within the axes of the strategic plan that the ministry seeks to achieve, with regard to developing the local industry, and incentives and grants to support national industries Protecting them from foreign industries, and cooperating and coordinating with federal and local authorities in supporting national industries.

The Council adopted a number of recommendations that dealt with: legislation, policies and strategic plans, technology and innovation, supporting national industries, encouraging Emirati exports, and localizing the industrial sector.

The recommendations also called for achieving self-sufficiency and exporting some industries, which represent national security, such as health, pharmaceutical, and food industries manufactured within the state, in coordination with the relevant authorities, and the rehabilitation of human cadres specialized in the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to find highly skilled professional cadres, to fill new jobs. In accordance with the areas identified by the UAE strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the establishment of centers that support industrial innovation, linked to universities and academic institutes, with the importance of providing incentives to support innovation.

The recommendations emphasized the importance of preparing legislation obligating factory owners to settle supervisory and administrative professions, limiting work in these professions to citizens only, while setting a minimum salary, imposing severe penalties for violating this legislation, and coordinating with technical and professional institutes and relevant authorities to offer specialized educational programs. It focuses on the skills related to the needs of the industrial labor market, and adopts a roadmap for the localization of the industrial sector, which begins with the localization of industrial machinery and equipment, especially technological ones, that are used in artificial intelligence.

