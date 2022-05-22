The Federal National Council shall transmit 31 parliamentary recommendations adopted by members on the subject of “the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth” to the government, during tomorrow’s session, to take the necessary decisions regarding them, and they included supporting young creators from national cadres, and providing them with the necessary capabilities, including granting them “ Creative sabbaticals” similar to the practice in several countries, in addition to the development of an integrated national plan supported by incentives and soft financing programs to support companies and independent individuals working in the creative cultural industries in coordination and cooperation with the public and private sectors, especially in crises and emergencies to ensure that there is no default.

In detail, the Council will discuss, in a session tomorrow, chaired by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, the report of the Committee on Education, Culture, Youth, Media and Sports Affairs, on parliamentary recommendations recently adopted by the Council, on the subject of “the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth”, in preparation for referring it to the Council of Ministers to take the necessary action regarding dealing with it.

The list of recommendations approved by the committee, headed by the head of the committee, Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, included 31 parliamentary recommendations, including six on the axis of “strengthening national identity”, 12 on “developing the cultural and creative industries sector”, and five on “youth centers and their role in the development and promotion of Youth Capabilities” and eight on “Developing the National Media System”.

According to the report, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, the recommendations for “strengthening national identity” included the preparation of programs and operational plans within the ministry’s objectives that focus on cultural privacy and the promotion of nominal values, moderate values, tolerance and values ​​of determination, perseverance, mastery and discipline, and the development of legislation that defines controls And sites for using the Arabic language, and preparing a national strategy with the aim of mastering the use of the Arabic language, spreading it and strengthening its presence locally and globally.

It included preparing programs for dissemination and promotion of Emirati knowledge content in cultural and artistic events of a global dimension, reviewing cultural legislation, supporting young creators and providing them with the necessary capabilities, including granting them creative sabbaticals similar to the practice in several countries.

The recommendations also included coordination and cooperation with the relevant authorities to prepare specialized training programs and courses for young people, youth and social media activists on how to safely use these means, raising awareness of the dangers of influences that contradict national identity, developing a sense of social responsibility among individuals, and preparing a national program with a knowledge content aimed at Introducing the national and cultural heritage.

With regard to “developing the cultural and creative industries sector,” the recommendations included the development of an integrated national plan supported by incentives and soft financing programs to support companies and independent individuals working in the creative cultural industries in coordination and cooperation with the government and private sectors, especially in crises and emergencies to ensure that they do not stumble.

It included the establishment of a body for Emirati playwrights to advance the theatrical movement, the establishment of a central database that works on collecting and documenting the Arab literary heritage, organizing joint heritage days with a vision, unified programs and events at the state level, and issuing an electronic cultural, idiomatic and cognitive dictionary that includes national, cultural and artistic terms and symbols focusing on dialect vocabulary. Emirati and explain its linguistic derivations from the Arabic mother tongue.

The council recommended the preparation of a comprehensive Emirati cultural encyclopedia that includes everything related to the cultural movement and intellectuals as a reference for researchers and those interested and chronicling culture in the country, paying attention to the first creators in various fields of culture, art and media, creating a record for them showing their contributions, each in his field, and preparing work programs to develop national capabilities and talents. that meet the needs and requirements of economic and social development through (establishing specialized academic institutions that will focus on developing and refining young talents of artists, writers, poets, playwrights and musicians, preparing programs to enhance the participation of talented children in various local, regional and international events, and sending talented people abroad in order to benefit from the experiences of and experiences of other countries).

In the axis of “developing the national media system”, the parliamentary recommendations included reviewing the structural legislation of the authorities concerned with the media, and canceling or amending the Press and Publication Law to keep pace with the rapid developments in the field of media in its various means and elements, and in a manner that guarantees freedom of opinion and expression and is in the interest of an independent free media industry that knows its rights and his duties, and granting the Ministry of Culture and Youth a status that qualifies it to look into any complaints filed against the media and media professionals before submitting them to the judiciary (similar to the reconciliation committees in force in many quarters).

The recommendations included the development of legislation that guarantees the freedom of information flow for media professionals and the public alike in accordance with international standards and agreements, and to avoid the public following false and misleading news, and activating the media strategy to anticipate events and deal with developments in a professional and effective manner, with a commitment to objectivity and credibility to produce competitive media content capable of Addressing the world and transferring the state’s soft power, influencing the trends of international public opinion on some major issues to strengthen international relations, and taking into account the distribution of tasks and responsibilities between the proposed national media institution and local media institutions so that these roles are integrated and the state’s media messages unify at home and abroad.

The Council also recommended the existence of an independent media institution with reference and incubator for all media outlets in the country, to coordinate and unify the media message inside and outside the country, and to emphasize high professional values ​​in media work, by adopting best practices, the highest moral values ​​and the highest standards that govern media work and the qualification of media professionals. Citizens and building their professional capabilities and enabling them to perform their professional roles, by providing them with appropriate training in the arts of intellectual and practical media work and the various forms of traditional and digital media tools and other fields, and the need to align higher education outcomes with the requirements of national media institutions to prepare qualified media cadres for the media content industry.

Preparing young people for the labor market

The report of the Committee on Education, Culture, Youth, Media and Sports Affairs set five recommendations in the “Youth Centers” axis, which included “implementing training and rehabilitation programs for young people for the labor market in coordination with the relevant authorities, increasing the number of youth centers at the level of the emirates of the state, and improving their infrastructure in line with the needs of Cultural, health, sports and scientific youth, and the exploitation of their creativity and potential.

The recommendations also included developing oversight mechanisms to include center members and visitors in accordance with community safety and security standards, and supporting social media talent.

Handicraft Protection Centers

The Federal National Council, in the axis of “developing the cultural and creative industries sector”, called for the establishment of specialized centers in the field of heritage to preserve traditional industries and handicrafts, protect them from extinction and develop them, and set policies and legislation to advance the crafts and handicrafts sector.

He recommended the implementation of work programs and mechanisms to attract the public to attend cultural and artistic events by preparing promotional media campaigns to learn about heritage and cultural heritage, and preparing skills and programs to support authors to improve the industry and writing skills of Emirati creators, writers and authors.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

