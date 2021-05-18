The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council discussed the issue of the Ministry of Community Development’s policy on social security.
During its discussion of the topic, the committee focuses on discussing the development of laws and legislations related to social security in order to serve economic and social variables, and facing challenges.
