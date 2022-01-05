The Federal National Council will receive, during its session next Tuesday, five draft new federal laws received from the government.

During the session, the council will discuss a draft federal law on “field training and volunteer hours for students of higher education institutions in the country” and “health insurance for new teachers.”

The Council will hold its session at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss a draft federal law regarding the approval of the consolidated final account of the Federation and the final accounts of independent bodies for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2020, which postponed its discussion during the last session due to the absence of the Chief of Staff. Accounting Dr. Hareb Saeed Al-Amimi.

The session will witness 4 questions being directed to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul-Mannan Al-Awar, including two questions from the member Sabreen Hassan Al-Yamahi, on “localizing administrative and supervisory jobs in the private sector”, and “unifying the vacation and working hours system between the private and government sectors”, and a question from the member Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, on “The Localization of the Position of the Executive Director in Vital Companies in the Private Sector”. And finally, a question from member Naama Abdul Rahman Al-Mansoori about “localizing the profession of auditors in the country.”

Member Afra Bakheet Al-Alili also directed a parliamentary question to the Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, about “field training and volunteer hours for students of higher education institutions in the country.” About “Health Insurance for New Teachers”.

The members of the Council will be briefed on five draft federal laws received from the government, including three as a matter of urgency that were referred by the Speaker of the Council to the relevant committees, namely, a draft federal law on juvenile delinquents and those at risk of delinquency, and a draft federal law on rehabilitation that was referred to the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, A draft federal law on the regulation of commercial agencies was referred to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee.

During the session, the Council referred a draft federal law on organizing places of worship to the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources, and a draft federal law amending some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 23 of 2021 regarding military decorations, medals and insignia to the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee.

7 international agreements and treaties

During its next session, the Federal National Council was briefed on 7 international agreements and treaties concluded by the government during the previous period, including Federal Decree No. (153) of 2021 ratifying an agreement between the government of the country and the government of the State of Israel to avoid double taxation and prevent financial evasion with regard to taxes on income, as well as a decree Federal Decree No. (154) of 2021 ratifying an agreement between the government of the state and the government of the State of Israel to encourage and protect investments, and Federal Decree No. (155) ratifying the amendment of the agreement signed between the state government and the International Bureau of Exhibitions on the privileges and benefits granted to official participants in Expo 2020.

The list of international agreements and treaties also included Federal Decree No. (156) of the state’s accession to the Nice Agreement on the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Purposes of Registering Marks, and Federal Decree No. (157) of 2021 ratifying an agreement between the government of the state and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on attracting grants of aid from a foundation. Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Humanitarian Works, in addition to Federal Decree No. (158) for the year 2021 by the state’s accession to the agreement establishing the International Vaccine Institute, and finally Federal Decree No. (159) for the year 2021 to ratify an agreement between the government of the state and the government of the Republic of Seychelles regarding cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

Discussing “Government Policy on Water Security”

The Federal National Council, during its session scheduled for next Tuesday, will send an official letter to the Council of Ministers requesting the government’s approval to discuss a general topic on “government policy in the matter of water security”, after the Council agreed, during the last session, to adopt the topic and include it among the proposed general topics. Discussed during the 17th legislative term.

The council’s message to request discussion of the topic included emphasizing that water security in the UAE is a national security issue, as it came as a result of several factors, including geographical location, climate change, population growth, economic growth, excessive consumption and pollution.

The council stated that the strategic importance of water was reflected in the launch of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access to water during natural and extreme emergency conditions, in line with the laws of the state and the specifications of the World Health Organization, and contributes to achieving prosperity and community prosperity and sustainability. growth of the national economy.

The letter confirmed that if the request is approved, the general issue will be referred to the competent committee (the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee in the Council) to prepare an action plan for discussion, in addition to holding a series of meetings with representatives of the concerned authorities and various societal segments, to come up with recommendations to be put forward with the aim of adopting them. The Council accepted, with recommendations submitted for consideration by the Council of Ministers, and a response to the possibility of implementing it.

