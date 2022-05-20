Next Tuesday, the Federal National Council will hold its eleventh session of the third ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, chaired by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss two general topics, the first is about “the policy of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure”, and the second, “the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Program Housing”, and the adoption of my report and recommendations of the Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Utilities Committee, headed by Saeed Rashid Al-Abedy, regarding the two issues, in the presence of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Al Mazrouei, a large number of ministry leaders and government representatives.

The session witnessed the briefing of the members of the Council on 4 international agreements and treaties concluded by the government during the recent period, including “Federal Decree No. 47 of 2022 ratifying an agreement between the government of the state and the government of the Republic of Iraq to encourage and protect investment, Federal Decree No. 48 of 2022 ratifying On a Bilateral Agreement to Promote and Protect Investments between the Government of the State and the Government of Jersey, Federal Decree No. (49) of 2022 ratifying an agreement between the Government of the State and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, Federal Decree No. (50) of 2022 By ratifying an agreement between the Government of the State and the Kingdom of Belgium regarding the extradition of criminals.

The Speaker of the Council also announces, during the session, the referral of three draft federal laws received from the government to the relevant parliamentary committees, the first of which is a federal draft law amending some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2019 regarding public finance (referred to the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee and industrial as urgent), the second, a federal draft law on cooperatives (referred to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee as a matter of urgency), and the last, a draft federal law regarding the adoption of the consolidated final account of the union (consolidated financial statements) for the fiscal year ending on December 31 2021 (referral to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee).

With regard to the reports received from the committees, the Council receives the report of the Education, Culture, Youth, Media and Sports Affairs Committee on the Council’s recommendations regarding the topic “Policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth”, as well as the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on the Council’s recommendations on the topic of “Policy of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection regarding the promotion of mental health in the United Arab Emirates, for approval and referral of the recommendations contained therein to the Council of Ministers to take the necessary decisions.



